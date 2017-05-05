The Government Wants Real-Time Access To Internet Communications

The government is laying the groundwork for the live surveillance of web users’ internet communications, according to leaked proposals.

Under the draft regulations, internet service providers and phone companies could be asked to provide “data in near real-time” within one working day.

The requests would be made through the Investigatory Powers Act and sanctioned by secretaries of state and a judge appointed by the prime minister.

When the IP bill became law in 2016, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden said it legalised “the most extreme surveillance in the history of western democracy”.

It mandates phone and web companies to store everyone’s browsing histories for a year and offers the police and security services unprecedented access to the data.