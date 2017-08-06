Investor Money Leaving City 'Bigger Risk To London's Status Than Bank Moves'

Speaking to the Press Association, Madera said: “As much as we talk about the qualitative reasons for London being a global financial centre, it does come down to that density of practitioners and the volume of transactions.

Her comments came as she shed light on how Asian nations view Brexit, with Singapore seeing the divorce as a “net gainer” in its attempts to bolster its position as a global financial centre.

Sherry Madera, the City of London Corporation’s special adviser for Asia, said retaining business volumes should be the focus as opposed to banking jobs because transactions underpin the financial centre’s success.

Investors pulling money out of The City pose a greater risk to London’s financial dominance than banks exiting the UK because of Brexit, according to a Square Mile official.

“If we take care of those and we take care of our investors who come here to take advantage of that, in some ways the rest takes care of itself.

“If we think about banks leaving the City of London, or leaving the UK, actually what we should be more concerned with is investors leaving.

“Because the banks are here to service the investors, professional services firms are here to service investors, the entire ecosystem is here to make sure that money is used as efficiently, effectively and profitably.

“The investors are driving this. So keeping an eye on that is going to be really important, the retention and the volume there.”

Madera, who joined the authority after serving as minister-counsellor and director of the British Embassy in Beijing, said China and India had a more “relaxed” view on Brexit because they have financial operations spread throughout the UK and Europe.

While the two nations saw Europe “as a place to play”, she said London remained the location where they wanted to do global business.

However, she said Chinese banks had used Brexit uncertainty to acquire talent within the City of London.

The 43-year-old, who has a dual British Canadian citizenship, added: “Chinese banks are seeing a great opportunity to hire great talent who (think) now could be an interesting time to shift to an international player.

“They are finding this environment of uncertainty to be an opportunity”.

In contrast to China’s measured perspective, Japan has been more bullish on Brexit.