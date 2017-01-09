Believe it or not, 2017 marks a whole decade since Steve Jobs first unleashed the Apple iPhone on the world, successfully making us all feel really old.

Revealed at MacWorld on 9 January 2007, Steve Jobs took to the stage to reveal a phone that was three products in one -“a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.”

Since then over a billion iPhones have been sold worldwide making it one of the most popular gadgets of all time.

Apple

Over the years the iPhone has evolved hugely, but whether you loved the all-glass design of the iPhone 4, or were bewitched by your first true touchscreen experience on the original, everyone has a favourite.

Well now’s your chance to shout about it. Upvote your choice and see the winner rise to the top.