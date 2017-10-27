Apple’s iPhone X became available to pre-order this morning prompting both the internet and Apple’s own website to have a minor meltdown. Now that a good few hours have passed it is clear however that demand is well and truly starting to outstrip supply as Apple’s own website is now listing a 5-6 week wait for every model of the iPhone X.

Apple

This is not altogether surprising news, every flagship Apple product has suffered from the same early ordering hype. The question of course is whether due to the iPhone X’s complex components, Apple can actually reduce that waiting time sooner rather than later. If you don’t want to try your luck pre-ordering the iPhone X from Apple then we’ve listed the best alternatives here.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple will also be keeping a very limited amount of stock available in each Apple store for people who simply turn up on the day and want to buy the phone upfront. There are likely to be queues, but if you want to try your like as a walk-in then you’ll be able to try your luck at 8AM on 3 November at any Apple store in the UK.

Sporting a stunning 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display that covers the entire front of the phone the iPhone X is Apple’s most advanced (and most expensive) iPhone yet.

Apple