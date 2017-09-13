10 Reasons You Will Want The iPhone X

The wait is over, the next generation of the iPhone - iPhone X - is finally here.

Following what has been a bumpy week for Apple (the major intel leak just before the launch didn’t help) and inevitable criticism about the £999 price point, we’re all preparing to swallow our words as it has totally won us over.

With a new design, face-scanning technology, wireless charging and the ability to animate emojis (yes, really), we are inclined to agree with CEO Tim Cook, that the iPhone X marks the “biggest leap forward” since Steve Job’s smartphone was first launched in 2007.

But what exactly do you get for your money?