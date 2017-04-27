Iraq paramilitary forces have seized the ancient site of Hatra from the so-called Islamic State militants and like other sites of archaeological significance previously held by the terror group, it has been significantly damaged.

The 2,000-year-old historical site near the northern city of Mosul was “completely liberated” on Wednesday with Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitary forces saying they had regained the territory after “fierce clashes with the enemy”.

The first grainy pictures released from the Unesco-listed site, which featured in the opening credits of 1973 movie The Exorcist, show it has been “levelled by daesh terrorists. Painful to see”.

The full extent of the damage to Hatra still remained unclear on Thursday.

The media arm of the state-sanctioned force made up mainly of Shiite militias broadcast images of the site Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported, showing what appeared to be the ancient ruins in the distance as militia vehicles drove through open desert. It was unclear from the video if the forces had actually secured the ancient site.