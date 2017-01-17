Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s daughter Iris Law is the latest celebrity offspring to be chosen to front a high-end beauty campaign. The 16-year-old is the new face of Burberry Beauty. She is launching the brand’s new lip colour as her first foray into the world of makeup modelling, having previously appeared in Vogue.

so honoured and excited to have become part of the @Burberry family as the new face of Burberry beauty #LiquidLipVelvet A photo posted by Iris Law (@lirisaw) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Law shared an image of her wearing the Liquid Lip Velvet with her 46,000 Instagram followers on Monday 16 January, with the caption: “So honoured and excited to have become part of the Burberry family.” The new lipstick is jumping on the liquid matte bandwagon, and comes in fourteen different shades, designed for eight hours of wear, according to the brand. Law wears the oxblood stain throughout, although she told Teen Vogue she favours a relaxed look for daytime. “Obviously, I probably wouldn’t wear the bright oxblood for everyday, more of a rose or nude color,” she said.

The campaign was shot in London by photographer Angelo Pennetta and features an accompanying video and a series of ‘colour stories’ hosted on Pinterest, highlighting the hero colours from the collection. Law follows in the footsteps of other models with famous parents, including Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily Rose Depp who is working for Chanel and Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s daughter Kaia Gerber for Versace and Marc Jacobs.