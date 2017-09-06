Watch This Irish Family's Attempt To Remove A Bat From Their Home And Try Not To Laugh

A video of an Irish family trying (and failing) to catch a bat trapped in their house has left the internet in fits of giggles.

Tadhg Fleming, from Kerry, Ireland, shared the clip of his parents attempting to catch the rogue bat, darting about their kitchen, with a towel.

It’s fair to say absolute chaos ensued.

The world is going to hell. You owe it to yourself to watch this video of Irish people attempting to get a bat out of their kitchen. pic.twitter.com/Nh8XyD1gen — Jonathan Hopkins (@jonnohopkins) September 5, 2017

In the clip, Fleming can be heard shouting instructions at his parents, while his poor dad Derry is left to deal with the bat and his mum watches from outside of the kitchen door, with her face pressed against the glass.

Meanwhile the family dog is overwhelmed by it all and ends up peeing on the floor.

The hilarious scenes resulted in an explosion of activity on Twitter - a tweet by @JonnoHopkins with the video in it was shared more than 90,000 times.

You’ll be pleased to know Derry managed to catch the bat eventually and he promptly released it back into the wild.