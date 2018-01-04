Fans of Scotland’s national soft drink Irn Bru are in crisis ahead of a reduced sugar recipe change. The vibrant orange-coloured drink will be produced with 50% less of its regular sugar content from later this month. Devotees have claimed they are stockpiling the drink in its current form ahead of the change and one has begun a petition urging the manufacturer to continue selling the full sugar mixture as well as the reduced one.

Changeorg

Ryan Allen, who started a Hands Off Our Irn Bru campaign, said: “It is a national treasure in Scotland and really is part of our culture with its unique taste, branding and marketing. “It’s also well known to alleviate the effects of a hangover and is many a persons’ craving, saviour or go-to drink after a night on the tiles. “Don’t do it Barr - please have a rethink on this.” At time of press the petition had more than 8,000 signatures.

Changing the Irn Bru recipe means I'm gonna have to stop drinking, no chance I'll survive a hangover without it................



Farewell, friends — Almond Lemonade (@alylamond) January 4, 2018

1962-Stockpiling tins of beans because of imminent threat of global atomic war USA v USSR



2018-Stockpiling Irn Bru before the recipe changes



🤪🤪🤪 — Mr D.Harry (@54Beats44) January 4, 2018

Currently doing a bulk Amazon order for Irn Bru. Need a least one can for every hangover for the next 20 years, better get a loan.... https://t.co/pq57fo1qIx — Kyle Thornton (@kyleakthornton) January 4, 2018

Irn-Bru’s “secret recipe” was introduced by AG Barr in 1901. The company has been grappling with a shift in consumer tastes towards low-sugar drinks and has been preparing for the implementation of a sugar tax in 2018. The government levy, due to be introduced in April, is aimed at tackling soaring obesity rates. Changes to Irn-Bru’s sugar content were announced in March last year and will see the amount per can reduce from 8.5 teaspoons to four, going from just under 140 calories to around 65 calories.

HELP SAVE OUR CURRENT ORIGINAL IRN BRU RECIPE AND STOP IT FROM BEING REPLACED FOR A GOVERNMENT ENCOURAGED ADDITIVE FUELED DRINK - https://t.co/TAjbn425VQ — #BROKEN Courtney 🦄❤ (@cheesybiscuit_) January 4, 2018

When you find out the #IrnBru recipe is changing pic.twitter.com/tv6fBONZrt — Edinburgh Live (@EdinburghLive_) January 4, 2018

irn bru changing recipe, someone stamp my head into the floor — cam (@cxmeron__) January 4, 2018

Irn bru changing its formula is absolutely soul destroying — άngel robertson (@Robertsona__) January 4, 2018

Irn Bru. The pivotal moment in deciding for a 2nd referendum. — Ash Preston Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu Wa Za Banga (@TheAshPreston) January 4, 2018