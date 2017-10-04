Iron Deficiency Anaemia: Symptoms And Treatment Explained

In 2017 there were more than 269,000 hospital admissions related to anaemia, according to data from NHS Digital. To put that into perspective, that’s more than the number of admissions for breast cancer. Almost half of the admissions (116,361) were related to iron deficiency which, if left untreated, can increase a person’s risk of heart problems - including heart disease - as the muscle has to work harder to pump blood and oxygen around the body. Dr Steve Iley, medical director for Bupa, told HuffPost UK: “Your immune system needs iron to function properly, so it [iron deficiency] can make you more susceptible to bugs or illnesses. “In some instances it’s also been known to cause complications during pregnancy.”

kirin_photo via Getty Images Red meat and spinach can help boost your iron count.

What is iron deficiency anaemia? Iron deficiency anaemia occurs when the body doesn’t contain enough iron. The body needs iron to make haemoglobin, which transports oxygen around the body. If there isn’t enough iron, a person’s red blood cells cannot work properly, meaning oxygen is not effectively moved around the body. People can become deficient in iron if they lose a lot of blood, are not getting enough iron in their diet or their body is using more iron than usual - for example, if they are pregnant. Symptoms “The most common symptoms of iron deficiency anaemia are feelings of lethargy, weakness or dizziness,” explained Dr Iley. Other symptoms that could be a sign of the deficiency include: :: Shortness of breath :: Heart palpitations :: Pale skin :: Headaches :: Tinnitus :: Feeling itchy :: A sore tongue :: Hair loss, especially when brushing or washing hair :: Finding it hard to swallow :: Ulcers in the corners of the mouth :: Spoon-shaped nails :: Restless leg syndrome “It’s really important that you see your doctor about any concerns,” added Dr Iley.