Is It Really Possible To Go Off Grid?

In today’s hyper-connected digital world, where we unlock our phones 80 times a day, living a disconnected life has become a distant dream. Landlines and spare change have been relegated to a simpler, long-forgotten time, when we didn’t live our lives online.

But thanks to the latest series of Channel 4’s Hunted, and following the recent airing of Celebrity Hunted, the challenge and possibility of going off-grid will be on the minds of many. After all, if some of the UK’s most famous faces could disappear for almost two weeks, surely anyone can?

Going on the run isn’t easy, but there are a few things that you can do to successfully evade capture – and returning to this long-forgotten disconnected life plays a large part in this.

Minimise your digital footprint

Social media accounts and search engine history are a rich source of personal data. Planned your escape beforehand? One look at your browser history could reveal all of the possible places that you could be, and will give vital clues about who you know and any places that you are familiar with.

However, it is extremely difficult to get rid of all of your data – even if you deactivate your account, it will disappear from view, but it’s still there.

Wipe and throw away your smartphone

As soon as you go on the run, the first thing that you should do is abandon your smartphone. Even if you think you’ve turned off a GPS signal in your phone settings, often one of your apps will be broadcasting your location and signalling where you are as obviously as a tracking app would. It’s best to wipe it completely first.

You should also be careful not to forget all your backups in the cloud. Having access to a phone backup is almost as good as having the phone itself, as phones and their backups are an immensely rich source of data about you, your contacts, photos, message history and location history.