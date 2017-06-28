Nars Responds To Animal Testing Criticism: 'We Hear You'

Nars has responded to criticism about its decision to “compromise” its cruelty-free status in order to enter the Chinese market.

The beauty brand has been coming under fire from commenters on Instagram recently regarding its decision to sell in China - where animal testing is compulsory for certain products.

Many commenters are calling on people to #boycottnars, until the brand can promise none of their products will be tested on animals.

“We want you to know that we hear you,” read a post on Nars cosmetics official Instagram account on Tuesday 27 January.

“The global elimination of animal testing needs to happen.”

“We firmly believe that product and ingredient safety can be proven by non-animal methods, but we must comply with the local laws of the markets in which we operate, including in China,” the post continued.

“We have decided to make Nars available in China because we feel it is important to bring our vision of beauty and artistry to fans in the region.

“Nars does not test on animals or ask others to do so on our behalf, except where required by law.

“Nars is committed and actively working to advance alternative testing methods.

“We are proud to support the Institute for In Vitro Sciences (IIVS), a globally recognised organisation at the forefront of advancing non-animal methods in China and around the world.

“Nars is hopeful that together, we can work toward a cruelty-free world.”

