Is Peter Falconio’s Murderer Still At Large? Experts Claim The Wrong Man Was Jailed

The man convicted of murdering British backpacker Peter Falconio should be retried, claim two legal experts who believe he is innocent. Bradley Murdoch was convicted in 2005 of murdering Falconio, 28, and assaulting his girlfriend Joanne Lees at gunpoint on a remote stretch of highway near Barrow Creek, about 200 miles north of Alice Springs on 14 July 2001. Falconio’s body has never been found.

PA Archive/PA Images Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees were touring Australia when they were attacked in 2001

Now former criminal lawyer Andrew Fraser – who was once jailed for five years for importing cocaine – and his business partner Victor Susman, told Australia’s Channel 10 show The Project they believe the DNA evidence linking 59-year-old Murdoch to the murder is unstable. The pair have examined thousands of pages of police and prosecution material and believe they have found enough evidence to put a petition of mercy to the Northern Territory Government, requesting a retrial for Murdoch. “We both believe (Murdoch’s) not guilty,” Susman said. “There’s just hole after hole in what (Lees) says,” said Fraser.

PA Archive/PA Images Bradley Murdoch was convicted of Falconio's murder in 2005. Falconio's body has never been found and Murdoch continues to insist he is innocent

Lee’s testimony – as the only witness to the murder – was crucial to the conviction of Murdoch. DNA expert Barry Boettcher, whose evidence helped overturn the guilty verdict in the Lindy Chamberlain case also appeared on the show, casting doubt on the contention that Murdoch’s DNA was found on Lees’ shirt and that he handled her at all. He said: “I have had a sense of unease from the beginning and I continue to have that unease today.” Forensic biologist Carmen Eckhoff worked on the Falconio case and admitted she was surprised there was no “blood spatter and human tissue” at the crime scene.

POOL New / Reuters The Kombi camper van Falconio and Lees were travelling in when they were attacked

Falconio and Lees, both from Yorkshire, were touring Australia in an orange Kombi van in 2001, when a man flagged them down. Falconio got out of the car to speak to the man, now identified as Murdoch, before Lees heard a shot. She was then put in handcuffs and kidnapped, but managed to escape and hide in undergrowth until flagging down a passing truck driver the next morning. She never saw Falconio again. In February Lees returned to Australia in a bid to recover Falconio’s body and “bring him home.” Appearing on Channel Nine’s 60 Minutes, Lees broke down in tears as she recalled her escape: “It was either run, or be raped and killed.” She added: “I love Pete so much and I want to bring him home… I need to bring him home. I know that he’s somewhere here.”

Handout via Getty Images The stretch of road where the couple were assaulted