Is This The iPhone 8 Everyone's Been Waiting For?

It’s fair to say that people are pretty excited about the new iPhone 8.

While the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were both excellent phones, rumours that Apple was saving the best for its 10th anniversary has somewhat overshadowed the handset’s huge success.

Now, technology website BGR claims to have the first images giving us a clear glimpse of what the new iPhone will look like.

The very first actual images of the iPhone 8 (prototype) via @BGR pic.twitter.com/LIIpS3ChPX — Safwan Ahmedmia (@SuperSaf) May 17, 2017

It should be pointed out that this can often happen before an iPhone launch, and so any leaks like this should be taken with a degree of cynicism.

For starters there are claims that Apple has been testing out a number of different designs so there’s every possibility that this isn’t the phone that Apple unveils in September.

BGR however claims that what we’re looking at are rough creations from the exact designs being used to build the device at Foxconn’s factory.

If it is true however then it shows a phone that looks both very similar to the iPhone 7 and yet clearly a step forward.

There’s no Touch ID scanner in sight, suggesting that Apple has found a way to implement the scanner into the display itself.

The camera has been rotated to better allow for landscape images with the same focus effect found on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Finally it looks as though there’s not a silver band running around the side of the phone, reminiscent of the first silver and black glass construction that made up the original iPhone.

This actually isn’t the first time we’ve seen this design, back in April, designer and leaker of technology info Benjamin Geskin tweeted pictures of what he also believes is a mock version of the new iPhone.

What we know so far is that the iPhone 8 or iPhone X will probably feature a large OLED display that curves round the edges of the device.

It’ll be water-resistant like the iPhone 7 and lose the headphone jack too. It’ll have a new, more powerful camera on the back that will be able to take the same portrait photos on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Finally there are reports that it will be considerably more expensive than previous iPhones, prompting some to suggest that as consolation the new iPhone X will come with a free pair of AirPods included in the box.