A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to a brain-damaged 11-month-old, against his parents’ wishes. Specialists at King’s College Hospital say giving further intensive care treatment to Isaiah Haastrup is “futile, burdensome and not in his best interests”. Isaiah’s mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup, who are both 36 and from Peckham, south-east London, had fought for treatment to continue.

PA Wire/PA Images Family handout of Isaiah Haastrup with his aunt Dahlia Thomas

A judge analysed evidence at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London earlier this month. Barrister Fiona Paterson, who has represented King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, told Mr Justice MacDonald, who delivered the ruling on Monday that Isaiah was born at King’s College Hospital on February 18 2017 and was severely disabled. She said nobody could understand the pain and suffering Isaiah’s parents had endured.

PA Wire/PA Images Isaiah's mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup outside the High Court in London