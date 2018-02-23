The parents of a brain-damaged baby boy have lost a Court of Appeal fight after complaining that a High Court judge was wrong to allow doctors to stop providing life-support treatment to the youngster.

Mr Justice MacDonald earlier this year ruled that doctors could provide only palliative care to 12-month-old Isaiah Haastrup.

Three appeal judges on Friday dismissed a challenge by Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thomas, who are both in their 30s and from Peckham, south-east London.