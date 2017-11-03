Iskra Lawrence is one of a select group of models partaking in Aerie’s festive lingerie campaign.
Shot in Iceland and featuring other models of varying shapes and ethnicities, unlike the majority of lingerie campaigns this is all about being cosy.
Known for her curves as a model and influencer, Lawrence is a source of inspiration to many.
Just ask her 3.7 million Instagram followers.
Shining a spotlight on natural beauty, Aerie chose not to retouch the images or video.
Take a look at their adorable winter collection in this video.
And, as this Instagram post shows, Lawrence is indeed a body hero.