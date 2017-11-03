All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Iskra Lawrence Slays In Aerie's Adorable Unretouched Christmas Campaign

    Body hero 🙌

    03/11/2017 10:23 GMT

    Iskra Lawrence is one of a select group of models partaking in Aerie’s festive lingerie campaign. 

    Shot in Iceland and featuring other models of varying shapes and ethnicities, unlike the majority of lingerie campaigns this is all about being cosy.

    Known for her curves as a model and influencer, Lawrence is a source of inspiration to many. 

    Just ask her 3.7 million Instagram followers. 

    A post shared by aerie (@aerie) on

    Shining a spotlight on natural beauty, Aerie chose not to retouch the images or video. 

    Take a look at their adorable winter collection in this video. 

    And, as this Instagram post shows, Lawrence is indeed a body hero. 

    A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionModelsfashion for alllingerieiskra lawrenceAerie

    Conversations