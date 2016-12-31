An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at 35 people and wounding 40 others, Istanbul’s governor Vasip Sahin has said.

Private NTV television said a police officer and a civilian were killed in the attack targeting the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district. Media reports said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack and more than 500 people were inside the club at the time.

The attacker is believed to have opened fire at police outside the nightclub before entering and firing on people inside. Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack, the report said.