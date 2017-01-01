IHLAS NEWS AGENCY via Getty Images First aid officers carry an injured woman at the site of an armed attack on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul.

Dramatic footage of the Istanbul nightclub shooting has emerged showing bullets ricocheting off cars outside the venue and the gunman holding his weapon following the attack. A manhunt is on in Turkey for an assailant who unleashed a salvo of bullets in front of and inside a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations Sunday, killing at least 39 people and wounding many more before fleeing. The gunman is believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus. Footage below shows the attacker spraying bullets outside the Reina club.

Bullets ricochet outside #Reina nightclub where dozens were killed by gunman at New Year's Eve party in Istanbulhttps://t.co/WRiSlgmTev pic.twitter.com/Bty3lfncxT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 1, 2017

And security video obtained by Dogan News Agency appears to show an attacker inside the club. The CCTV footage suggests the perpetrator was prowling around moments after opening fire.

reina saldırganı noel baba kıyafeti ile boyle gelip ateş etti pic.twitter.com/4wyycrPHJE — mustafahos (@mustafahos) December 31, 2016

Another CCTV image is believed to show the attacker changing his jacket as he walks around inside the club. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian woman who witnessed the shooting posted a video of midnight celebrations in the club. Natasha Volnova said she saw “an attacker from behind” and uploaded the video before the attack began.

Up to two attackers are believed to have raced into the venue wearing Santa outfits, according to reports. Foreigners were among the fatalities, including an 18-year-old Israeli woman, three Indian citizens, a 26-year-old man from Lebanon and a Belgian national, according to the countries’ respective foreign ministries and a relative. Close to 70 others were injured in what authorities described as a terror attack. Three of the wounded were in critical condition, Turkey’s prime minister said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vehemently condemned “the terror attack in Istanbul’s Ortakoy neighborhood in the first hours of 2017” and offered condolences for those who lost their lives, including “foreign guests.” British tourists have been warned to “remain vigilant”. The Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) said UK tourists should follow the advice of local authorities while remaining vigilant.

Thoughts with #Turkey after cowardly act of terrorism in #Istanbul nightclub attack. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Turkish friends — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 1, 2017

iinForeign Secretary Boris Johnson expressed condolences and support to his Turkish counterpart. He said:

“My thoughts are with the Turkish people after the cowardly act of terrorism in the Reina nightclub attack.

“I have been in touch with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu today and the Prime Minister has also written to President Erdogan to reaffirm our continued support to our Turkish friends in defeating extremism. “Foreign Office staff in London and Turkey remain in close contact with the local authorities.”