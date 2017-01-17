The suspected Istanbul nightclub attacker has been caught in a police operation, according to Turkish media reports.

Officials have begun questioning Uzbekistan national, Abdulgadir Masharipov, who is alleged to have killed 39 people during a New Year’s attack in Turkey’s capital.

He was found hiding at a luxury residential complex after a long manhunt, reports AP.

Photographs from raids, widely published in the Turkish media, showed a bruised, black-haired man in a grey, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. NTV television said the gunman had resisted arrest.