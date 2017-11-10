It Will Be Another 100 Years Before The Gender Pay Gap Is Closed, Experts Say

It will be another century before women get paid the same as men, experts say.

The Fawcett Society, which lobbies for women’s rights, has used Equal Pay Day on Friday November 10 to highlight the fact progress in closing the gender pay gap has stalled in the last three years.

Since 2015, men have earned an average 14.1% more than women and if change continues at the same rate as that seen in the last five years, it will take another 100 years before the figure is brought down to 0%.

Sam Smethers, Fawcett Society chief executive, said: “The pay gap is widest for older women as it grows over our working lives but we are now seeing a widening of the pay gap for younger women too, which suggests we are going backwards, and that is extremely worrying.

“At a time when we are breaking the taboo of talking about sexual harassment in the workplace, we need to wake up to the fact that a culture which tolerates or even fosters sexual harassment isn’t going to pay women properly either, and we know that younger women are particularly likely to experience harassment.”