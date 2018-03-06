As predicted, Italy’s general election raised more questions than it settled. After years of caretaker governments and months of vicious campaigning, Italians went to the ballot box on Sunday to elect a new Parliament and recast the balance of forces in an increasingly fractured political system.

The biggest news is paradoxically also the least surprising – the populist, anti-establishment and post-ideological ‘Five Star Movement’ (Movimento 5 Stelle) has gained an impressive 32% of the electorate’s vote (at least in the Chamber of Deputies), up from 25% of the 2013 elections, to become the first party in the country.

The magnitude of this victory is paralleled only by the uncertainty surrounding this relatively new political formation. Luigi Di Maio’s attempts to pose as a credible Prime Minister and build a government team during the campaign were often met with incredulity and a lingering sense of artifice. Although evidently not deterring voters, this may well come to weigh on the decisions to be taken next, namely whether the Italian President will ask the Five Star Movement to form a new government, as one could reasonably expect to happen over the next few days.

Although the success of Di Maio’s formation had been largely predicted, the real shift in these elections came from the rise of the right-wing and Eurosceptic party ‘Lega Nord’. If the latest numbers are confirmed, its leader Matteo Salvini will have taken the party from a meagre 4% in the 2013 elections to an astonishing 17.4%. There can hardly be any misunderstanding regarding the significance of this outcome – a sizeable percentage of Italians have put their weight behind the ferociously divisive and openly racist rhetoric of a leader who, over the years, capitalised on popular discontent and perfected the art of appealing to the voters’ resentments while stoking their fears about migration, terrorism and the economy.