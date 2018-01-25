At least three people have died and 13 have been left seriously injured after a commuter train derailed near Milan, Italian government officials have reported.

Several carriages of a regional train came off the tracks at Pioltello Limito station early this morning (Thursday), Italian state-owned rail company Ferrovie dello Stato said.

Television footage showed fire brigades trying to free people trapped inside the wagons of the train, Reuters reported.

“There currently are three dead, five severely injured and eight injured in ‘code yellow’, all of which in hospital,” the body representing the Interior Ministry in Milan said in an emailed statement.