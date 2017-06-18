'It's A Legacy Jo Would Be Proud Of': Brendan Cox Praises Great Get Together Success

Handout . / Reuters

”My friend Jo loved a party. And she loved boats. So it’s only right that we should all drink beer and get on a boat.” Wirral South MP Alison McGovern addresses a crowd bathed in afternoon sunlight on Liverpool’s waterfront on Saturday afternoon. She is hosting one of the 120,000 events being held across the country as part of the Great Get Together, in memory of fellow Labour politician Jo Cox. There’s a performance by the Liverpool Signing Choir - who sign lyrics to music - and afterwards, everyone will get on a Mersey ferry and throw 300 red and white roses into the river. Everyone here seems happy. The mood of the afternoon is upbeat.

Liverpool Signing Choir and @Alison_McGovern are leading the charge at the Merseyside #moreincommon event in memory of Jo Cox. pic.twitter.com/weOZxzLo9I — Kate Forrester (@kateforrester) June 17, 2017

A year before, at a hotel a couple of miles down the road, every single Merseyside Labour MP, hollow and reeling, had gathered for a hurriedly organised tribute to their friend and colleague, who had been murdered by a right wing extremist two days before. They laid flowers and lit candles and talked about the 41-year-old through tears and with ashen faces. Of course they did - because politicians in Britain should not be gunned down outside the library where they are preparing to meet their constituents to hear their concerns, to help. The shock is palpable and the grief is raw. This time it’s different. Jo, the popular and locally-born member for Batley and Spen, is talked of in the way her widower, Brendan says she would like to be remembered. With love and happiness, and fun. “Where’s the bar?” an elderly man who has happened upon the gathering asks me. I tell him it’s just inside the Cunard Building, one of the city’s iconic ‘Three Graces’. “Oh, I didn’t realise you could go in. Great,” he says. Moments later, he is chatting away to some of the local Labour Party members who’ve helped organise the event.

PA Wire/PA Images Sadiq Khan attended the Great Get Together event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Jo’s family have been clear all along that that’s what the Great Get Together is all about - bringing communities closer and championing the politician’s assertion that we have more in common than that which divides us. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the public’s response,” Brendan said. “Millions of people have taken part right around the country. We’ve been inundated with stories of neighbours meeting each other for the first time, of old friendships being rekindled and of cake overload. “Time and time again in the last couple of days we’ve been asked to make this an annual event. And while we don’t know what form it will take in future years, it’s clear we couldn’t stop the momentum even if we wanted to. What I hope we can do is keep providing a platform to focus on the things we have in common.”

PA Wire/PA Images Brendan Cox at the Great Get Together.