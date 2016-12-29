It’s a been an exceptionally bleak year. So dark, at times, that many have wondered whether we were all living in a real-life horror movie.
But now the idea has been taken to the next level by the amazing creatives at Friend Dog Studios who have imagined the trailer for the movie of 2016.
And it’s almost pant-wettingly scary.
We *really* don’t like the cliffhanger... 2017 couldn’t come soon enough.
