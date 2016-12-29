Friend Dog Studios

It’s a been an exceptionally bleak year. So dark, at times, that many have wondered whether we were all living in a real-life horror movie.

2016 has been one long horror movie. Can 2017 maybe be like a romantic comedy instead? Or maybe a Pixar film? Anything else? Please? — Jared Putnam (@jaredputnam) December 29, 2016

New horror movie idea:

Like the movie Groundhog Day, except a full year keeps repeating.

That year is #2016.



TERRIFYING — caleb (@calebbygrace) December 28, 2016

But now the idea has been taken to the next level by the amazing creatives at Friend Dog Studios who have imagined the trailer for the movie of 2016.

And it’s almost pant-wettingly scary.

They did it. They actually turned 2016 in a horror movie. pic.twitter.com/kykslqSSzv — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) December 29, 2016

We *really* don’t like the cliffhanger... 2017 couldn’t come soon enough.