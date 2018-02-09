It's Up To All Of Us To End Gender Pay Inequality - Not Just The BBC

One hundred years ago this week, the first women in the UK won the right to vote. But as we celebrate this major milestone in the battle for women’s equality in the voting booth, it’s criminal we still have such a long way to go when it comes to pay equality in the workplace. The BBC row is still rumbling on, with deputy Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson ambushing John Humphrys live on BBC Radio Four’s Today show on Thursday, to ask if he’d apologised to his former colleague Carrie Gracie for mocking her fight for equal pay in off-air comments. Jo’s barb follows the release of a report last week by PWC which found there was no evidence of gender bias at the BBC - despite its women’s mean hourly rate being 10.7% lower than men’s. The day after, its former China editor Gracie gave blistering evidence at a government select committee which blew the report findings apart. Gracie told MPs that the corporation was incapable of resolving its gender pay crisis itself and accused her employer of belittling female employees to justify paying them less.

Flickr.com The BBC is facing some 297 equal pay cases - along with Carrie Gracie's

A pretty picture of equality has certainly not been painted – but the continuing furore over the BBC pay row raises important points, and the volume of the conversation around the topics of equal pay and the gender pay gap is only going to get louder as 2018 unfolds. Just last month, Easyjet, Ladbrokes and Virgin Money were among British firms forced to reveal gender pay gaps of more than 15% in favour of men when it came to hourly pay. And there will be more revelations before 6 April, the legal deadline for every single UK business employing more than 250 works to publish their figures. But while transparency is all well and good, it’s not going to instantly result in equal pay or close the gender pay gay in the UK anytime soon.

Pixabay So many women in the UK are being paid less than men for doing exactly the same role - an outrage as we celebrate 100 years since women got the vote

Each revelation about unequal pay is a revelation too much – how can such inequality in the work place still exist in 21st Century Britain? In my job, I see it on a daily basis with female clients I work with and it always makes me question why it is happening in this day and age. I regularly see women with just as much experience getting paid tens of thousands less than men doing the same job. The latest research has shown one fifth of women believe that talking about salaries is inappropriate. So let’s help empower women to speak up and ask for equal pay, get senior jobs and land roles on boards and as executives to address the imbalance of power that is fuelling the problem. Let’s engender change in how women's equality is perceived in both society and the workplace. The Time’s Up and MeToo movements are only helping fuel the need for this cultural shift.

Pixabay We've all got to fight together to help achieve gender pay equality.