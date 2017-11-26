If you’ve had an unusual weekend, spare a thought for ITV Editor Mike Rigby.

He got trapped in a glass lift as it surged up and down, and appeared powerless to stop it from happening.

Footage of his incarceration was posted on Twitter by ITV colleague Paul Brand, who detailled the elevator odyssey.

The political correspondent wrote: “Our Programme Editor Mike Rigby has currently been going up and down in a lift for half an hour with no sign of escape.

“The bulletin could be sparse without his heavy LIFTing.”