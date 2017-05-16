A couple who were forced to put their marriage on hold twice were left speechless when they discovered they’d finally be able to tie the knot for free.

Sonya Keating and Paul Brough, from Liverpool, won the wedding of their dreams thanks to ITV’s ‘This Morning’.

The childhood sweethearts were due to marry years ago, however money struggles prevented that from happening.

In 2016, and still determined to marry the love of his life, Paul got down on one knee again but it wasn’t to be as he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) shortly after and their wedding plans were put on hold for a second time.

The pair’s dream finally came true on 16 May when they received a surprise call from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby letting them know they’d be getting married this year - without having to organise, or pay for, a thing.

Their wedding will be aired live on TV later this year.