Ivanka Trump may be (at least partially) responsible for the slew of celebrity offspring entering into - and slaying - the fashion industry.
Now known as a businesswoman and the ‘first daughter’ of the President of the United States, some may not know that Trump first won her spot in the public eye as a fledgling model.
And since her heyday on the catwalk, an increasing number of break out stars of the modelling world have been famous offspring.
These include Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace, as well as Lilly-Rose Depp, cousins Anaïs and Lennon Gallagher, Kaia Gerber and, basically all of the Hadid siblings.
Trump embarked on a career as a high fashion model during the late ’90s and early noughties.
Her father may not have been President back then, but Donald Trump was still a public figure - who can forget his stint as the boss in the US version of The Apprentice?
The Trump name certainly didn’t do any harm to his daughter’s rising popularity as a model, in fact according to Vanity Fair Ivanka’s father had “a longstanding informal relationship” with Elite Model Management Corp, which they state “made up for the fact that many other agencies did not view her as model material”.
But instead of pursuing this career further, Ivanka Trump chose to embark on a career as an entrepreneur, author and TV personality.
And, although some multi-hyphenites juggle modelling and entrepreneurship simultaneously (Cindy Crawford and Tyra Banks for example), Trump’s decision to focus on business may have worked out for the best.
After all, an official advisor to the President of the United States is not typically known to walk New York Fashion Week.
Scroll down to see a line-up of some of our favourite looks from Ivanka’s modelling past as the original debutante supermodel.