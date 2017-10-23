Ivanka Trump may be (at least partially) responsible for the slew of celebrity offspring entering into - and slaying - the fashion industry.

Now known as a businesswoman and the ‘first daughter’ of the President of the United States, some may not know that Trump first won her spot in the public eye as a fledgling model.

And since her heyday on the catwalk, an increasing number of break out stars of the modelling world have been famous offspring.

These include Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace, as well as Lilly-Rose Depp, cousins Anaïs and Lennon Gallagher, Kaia Gerber and, basically all of the Hadid siblings.