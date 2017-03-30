Ivanka Trump Takes Official Job In The White House

Ivanka Trump will become an official - unpaid - federal employee in her father’s White House, according to reports.

“We are pleased that Ivanka Trump has chosen to take this step in her unprecedented role as First Daughter and in support of the President,” the White House said in a statement to The New York Times on Wednesday.

“Ivanka’s service as an unpaid employee furthers our commitment to ethics, transparency, and compliance and affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously.”

