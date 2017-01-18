'I've Got A Plan, He Doesn't Have A Clue': May Savages Corbyn at PMQs

"I've got a plan, he doesn't have a clue" - Theresa May on Jeremy Corbyn #PMQs https://t.co/z9hQLj7s90

Theresa May savaged Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minster’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday as she accused him of failing to understand the single market.

Tory backbenchers shouted “More!” as May quoted from the Labour Leader’s Tuesday interview for Sky News.

“What he said was the following: ‘She has said to leave the single market then at the same time says she wants to have access to the single market..’”, she said.

“’...I’m not sure how that’s going to go down in Europe. I think we have to have a deal that ensures we have access to the market.’

“I’ve got a plan, he doesn’t have a clue.”