Mum Creates Adorable Onesies For 'Miracle Babies' Born Through IVF

A mum has created adorable bodysuits for “miracle” babies who were born through IVF.

Emma Wehrman, 30, from North Carolina, US, was inspired to create the onesies after her friend Kimberly Langston struggled to conceive.

She told Babble, Langston had been through a “heartbreaking” journey into parenthood, as her twin sons died at 24 weeks due to premature labour.

Langston is now 12 weeks’ pregnant with her “miracle baby” and so Wehrman made the babygrows as a tribute to all her friend has been through.