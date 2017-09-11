Great news for those with curly and coily hair: Beyoncé’s Ivy Park range now includes a baseball cap that makes room for all those locks.

The velvet cap (which you can get for £20 in Topshop) is like your ordinary baseball cap, only with half the back missing to make room for big hair.

The style adaptation is winning Ivy Park new fans.

“I don’t like Beyoncé but I need this hat for my puffs,” one Twitter user commented.

BEY THEN CHANGED THE GAME OMGNANDFNJRENWJ pic.twitter.com/s95I8qmYg7 — wound (@rocyonce) September 6, 2017

“Finally a hat for my naturalness,” said another. And the celebratory GIFs were hilarious:

Need one in every color plz! pic.twitter.com/3WxFmun4zV — Laydkay (@Only1Laydkay) September 6, 2017

@Beyonce!!! TAKE ALL OF MY MONEY!! Ya girl hasn't been able to wear a hat with this hair in like 3 years. https://t.co/TvXqGaCdLR — BiJan ミ (@un3ndingtragedy) September 6, 2017

If you style it right, you’ll no longer have to worry about that awkward half helmet, half frizz hair situation.