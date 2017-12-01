Jack Maynard Issues Warning To Young Social Media Users Following 'I'm A Celebrity' Controversy

Former ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestant Jack Maynard has issues a warning to social media users, after being chucked off the show over historic homophobic and racist tweets. The YouTuber opened up in a new interview with The Sun about the perils of posting things online, as he also reiterated how sorry he was for his own words, which were discovered on his account while he was in the jungle.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Jack Maynard

ITV Jack left the jungle after just two days

Jack apologised to fans again, posting on Twitter: “I was young, naive and stupid – but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn’t stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone - something I have learnt is entirely wrong. “If I had just thought for a moment, about how stupid they were, I would never have sent them. Nothing can justify the language I used, there is no defence – I am truly sorry. My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now.” He continued: “I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes. As an adult, I understand the effect my words have on people, whether I have a big or small platform to speak from. “Again, I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed.”