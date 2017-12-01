Jack Maynard Issues Warning To Young Social Media Users Following 'I'm A Celebrity' Controversy

Former ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestant Jack Maynard has issues a warning to social media users, after being chucked off the show over historic homophobic and racist tweets.
The YouTuber opened up in a new interview with The Sun about the perils of posting things online, as he also reiterated how sorry he was for his own words, which were discovered on his account while he was in the jungle.
“There’s absolutely no excuse for what I said. I don’t know what I was thinking in ever posting anything like that online,” he said.
“I am truly, truly, truly sorry about all of the past comments I made.
“They’re totally unacceptable and I’m praying that people learn from this and don’t make the same mistakes that I did — really think about what you’re going to do and how many people it could hurt.”
Jack, who was left the jungle after just two days, due to his unearthed comments, and he later issued a full apology.
However, earlier this week, he was caught up in a fresh scandal when it was revealed he had made a rape joke on Twitter back in 2011.
He wrote: “If you get me to 1500 followers by tomorrow, I will kiss you... most likely rape you though.”
Jack apologised to fans again, posting on Twitter: “I was young, naive and stupid – but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn’t stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone - something I have learnt is entirely wrong.
“If I had just thought for a moment, about how stupid they were, I would never have sent them. Nothing can justify the language I used, there is no defence – I am truly sorry. My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now.”
He continued: “I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes. As an adult, I understand the effect my words have on people, whether I have a big or small platform to speak from.
“Again, I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed.”