On Tuesday the Supreme Court backed a Court of Appeal ruling allowing his action.

Abdul-Hakim Belhaj has alleged that MI6 helped the US kidnap him in Asia in 2004 to return him and his wife to Tripoli.

Former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw faces being sued by a former Libyan dissident over allegations of abduction and torture.

Belhaj was one of the leaders of the uprising against former Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

He said he was abducted - along with his pregnant wife, Fatima Boudchar - as he was about to fly to London to claim asylum, the BBC reports.

After being returned to Libya, he spent six years in jail. His wife was released shortly before giving birth.

Belhaj has reportedly offered to drop his claim in return for an apology and a token payment of £1 from the British government and its agencies.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s judgement, Straw said: “This judgment is about some important points of law, related to how far it is possible to bring into a court process in the UK actions of sovereign states abroad.

“However, at no stage so far have the merits of the applicant’s case been tested before any court.

“That can only happen when the trial of the action itself takes place.

“I repeat what I said in the House of Commons in December 2013, that as Foreign Secretary I acted at all times in a manner which was fully consistent with my legal duties, and with national and international law.

“I was never in any way complicit in the unlawful rendition or detention of anyone by other states.”