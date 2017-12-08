Jack Whitehall has been announced as the presenter of next year’s Brit Awards.
The comedian is no stranger to fronting big live shows, having previously presented the Royal Variety Performance and The Britannia Awards, but this will be the first time he has hosted the Brits.
Speaking about next year’s awards, Jack said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting the BRITs, it is the kind of show you dream of hosting as a kid, so really excited to have been asked.”
BRITs Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, Jason Iley added: “Jack is one of the biggest talents in the UK. He is a truly natural performer who brings enormous enthusiasm, charisma, fun and passion to all his work.
“As one of the most in demand names in the industry we are delighted to have him as host for the UK’s biggest night in music. This is going to make for an exceptional night, along with performances from some of the biggest names in music across the globe.”
The ‘Fresh Meat’ star joins an impressive alumni of Brits hosts, which in recent years has included James Corden, Ant & Dec, and last year’s hosts Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis.
The Brit Awards nominations will be unveiled in January, with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Rag N Bone Man all expected to feature.
R&B singer Jorja Smith has already been announced as the winner of the Critics’ Choice prize, and will receive a Anish Kapoor-designed trophy at the ceremony.
The 38th BRIT Awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 21 February and take place for the eighth year in a row at The O2, London.