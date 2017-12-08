Jack Whitehall has been announced as the presenter of next year’s Brit Awards.

The comedian is no stranger to fronting big live shows, having previously presented the Royal Variety Performance and The Britannia Awards, but this will be the first time he has hosted the Brits.

Speaking about next year’s awards, Jack said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting the BRITs, it is the kind of show you dream of hosting as a kid, so really excited to have been asked.”