Jack Whitehall Reveals Regret Over Crude Joke About The Queen Which Upset His Family

Jack Whitehall has said he regrets making a crude joke about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The comedian said the remark about The Queen catching a urinary infection from the Duke Of Edinburgh on 2012’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year had upset his family.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4′s ‘Desert Island Discs’ he admitted he is now a “lot more careful” about what he says and “self-censor[s] more”.