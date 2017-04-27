Richard Mylan and his son Jaco are on a mission to raise awareness about the common but often misunderstood condition, autism.

And if the response to their BBC Breakfast appearance, on Thursday 27 April, is anything to go by, they’re well on their way to achieving their aim.

Jaco, 11, appeared alongside his father to discuss their documentary ‘Richard And Jaco: Life With Autism’, in which Mylan spends time with adults on the autistic spectrum, in order to find answers to some questions he has about his son’s future.

“There’s no better insight into autism than meeting and spending time with a person who has autism,” said Mylan, an actor from Cardiff.