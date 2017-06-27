When you think Jacob Rees-Mogg, the bespectacled backbench Tory MP, you probably think Brexit. You might recall his long-standing nanny. And, if you write letters to the Daily Telegraph letters page, you might think of a future Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.
It’s a strong case.
Yet you don’t expect the “MP for the 18th century” to be a social media star, a point underlined when the Somerset MP denied he was behind the @JakeReesMogg Twitter account.
Well, prepare for your expectations to be shattered.
We know you’re probably deeply sceptical but hear us out and we’ll take you through some of the absolute gems that make up the Tory MP’s relatively new, little-celebrated Instagram account.
Admittedly, his first post was a little amateur, but he clearly wanted to make sure everyone knew where they stood with this account:
He soon realised the fans wanted something a little more personal though - and was happy to provide...
It soon became clear that like father, like son...
Absolutely brilliant.
Those captions though.
Nanny makes a reappearance...
Keeping it seasonal.
Did they really have a choice, Jacob?
Topical humour! What’s he like?!
Getting poetic.
If you’re not following this man, you are seriously, seriously missing out.
Well played, sir, Well played.
