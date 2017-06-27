When you think Jacob Rees-Mogg, the bespectacled backbench Tory MP, you probably think Brexit. You might recall his long-standing nanny. And, if you write letters to the Daily Telegraph letters page, you might think of a future Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.

It’s a strong case.

Jacob Rees-Mogg - MP for the 18th Century, declares, "Paint me, like one of your French girls."#InsidetheCommons pic.twitter.com/7BWV4WA1wP — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 18, 2015

Yet you don’t expect the “MP for the 18th century” to be a social media star, a point underlined when the Somerset MP denied he was behind the @JakeReesMogg Twitter account.

Well, prepare for your expectations to be shattered.

PA Archive/PA Images The one, the only, Jacob Rees-Mogg

We know you’re probably deeply sceptical but hear us out and we’ll take you through some of the absolute gems that make up the Tory MP’s relatively new, little-celebrated Instagram account.

Admittedly, his first post was a little amateur, but he clearly wanted to make sure everyone knew where they stood with this account:

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 7, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

He soon realised the fans wanted something a little more personal though - and was happy to provide...

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 7, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

It soon became clear that like father, like son...

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 7, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Absolutely brilliant.

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 31, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Those captions though.

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 7, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Nanny makes a reappearance...

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Keeping it seasonal.

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 11, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Did they really have a choice, Jacob?

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 13, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Topical humour! What’s he like?!

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 17, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Getting poetic.

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 18, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

If you’re not following this man, you are seriously, seriously missing out.

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 20, 2017 at 10:45am PDT