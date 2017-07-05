Following our recent deep-dive into the magical world that is the Instagram account of Jacob Rees-Mogg, we’ve got some exciting news for you.
Ladies and gentlemen, meet the newest member of the clan: Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher Rees-Mogg.
Sixtus is the Latin form of the Greek name Ξυστος (Xystos) meaning “scraped, polished”, according to Behind The Name.
However, the first pope by this name was the sixth to serve after Saint Peter, so it may actually be derived from Latin sextus “sixth”, which would explain the Rees-Moggs’ decision to name their sixth baby by that name.
If you were wondering what little Sixtus’ siblings are called, most have equally strong names:
-
Alfred Wulfric Leyson Pius Mogg
-
Peter Theodore Alphege
-
Tom Wentworth Somerset Dunstan
-
Anselm Charles Fitzwilliam
But then there’s their sister, Mary Rees-Mogg. Yep, just Mary (to be fair, some might argue that she got off lightly).
If you want to figure out your Rees-Mogg name, journalist Chris Godfrey has come up with this excellent formula:
Sixtus has all sorts of constituency engagements and matching outfits to look forward to if the experience of his siblings is anything to go by...
Welcome to the world Sixtus!