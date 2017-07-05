Following our recent deep-dive into the magical world that is the Instagram account of Jacob Rees-Mogg , we’ve got some exciting news for you.

Sixtus is the Latin form of the Greek name Ξυστος (Xystos) meaning “scraped, polished”, according to Behind The Name.

However, the first pope by this name was the sixth to serve after Saint Peter, so it may actually be derived from Latin sextus “sixth”, which would explain the Rees-Moggs’ decision to name their sixth baby by that name.

If you were wondering what little Sixtus’ siblings are called, most have equally strong names:

Alfred Wulfric Leyson Pius Mogg

Peter Theodore Alphege

Tom Wentworth Somerset Dunstan

Anselm Charles Fitzwilliam

But then there’s their sister, Mary Rees-Mogg. Yep, just Mary (to be fair, some might argue that she got off lightly).

If you want to figure out your Rees-Mogg name, journalist Chris Godfrey has come up with this excellent formula: