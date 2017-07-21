Most people would be annoyed to find someone tweeting under their name - particularly if they did a rather good job at passing themselves off as the real deal. But not Jacob Rees-Mogg. The “MP for the 18th century” has dragged himself into the 21st century when he finally joined Twitter last weekend with a rather fitting, if typically Moggian, tweet.

Tempora mutantur, et nos mutamur in illis. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) July 15, 2017

This, for those who haven’t studied Latin, translates as: “The times change, and we change with them.” His arrival on Twitter was much cheered by his supporters, who get #Moggmentum trending when he speaks in the House of Commons and have created a number of fan accounts, with names such as Mogg_nificent, who believe the Conservative Party would be safest in the hands of the Eton-educated politician.

People my age on weekends vs me on weekends #MoggMentum pic.twitter.com/45FSMtxIWw — MoggMentum (@MoggMentum) July 3, 2017

But having sworn he would never touch the site, Rees-Mogg now reveals to HuffPost UK that he finally joined Twitter to deter imposters, having previously sat back and let his “very, very funny” online doppelgänger, ‘Jake Rees-Mogg’ do his thing.

Nonsense. Let the French catch their own poisson and leave Johnny Haddock to take his rightful "plaice" on a British bone china plate. https://t.co/z3fXF4QjD4 — Rees-Mogg (@JakeReesMogg) December 17, 2016

One has no need to buy French wine if one's cellar is already suitably stocked. https://t.co/dbyFkjkECH — Rees-Mogg (@JakeReesMogg) June 4, 2016

Disagreeable lunch with erudite, well-informed people who all wish to Remain. Only the waiter was pro Leave & he was Bulgarian. And drunk. — Rees-Mogg (@JakeReesMogg) May 30, 2016

He says: “My previous imposter was absolutely brilliant, he was very, very funny. I thought as long as he was doing it, there was no point in my competing because he said better things than I was capable of thinking of. But he gave up about a year ago and other imposters were emerging a bit like mice so I thought it probably best to have a blue-ticked Twitter. “What was so clever about ‘Jake Rees Mogg’ was that it took my views and exaggerated them a bit. It was very cleverly and amusingly done in my view. “The man who did it could clearly have a professional career as a comedian if that’s what he wanted, he really did it very well and subtly I thought. “I met him via a Broadcasting House programme on Sunday mornings, they invited him along to meet me and we did a little interview together a few years ago. He wouldn’t tell me his name, he wanted to preserve his anonymity and air of mystery.” The MP for North East Somerset is not quite sure how Twitter will pan out for him but when asked if he perhaps admires the likes of Nicholas Soames (he of the wonderfully long hashtag) for his tweeting, he laughs. “Nicholas does it brilliantly but I haven’t really been seeking to copy anybody, more just doing my own thing on this and seeing what happens,” he says.

PA Archive/PA Images Jacob Rees-Mogg has unwittingly become something of a social media star

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Jeremy Corbyn is generally viewed as a tale of social media success, with Labour heavily exploiting the opportunities online campaigning brings. But Rees-Mogg isn’t worried about trying to rival him. He says: “I don’t view it as a rivalry at all. I wouldn’t dream of trying to rival the leader of the Opposition, who is a much more distinguished and important figure than I am.” But it is Instagram where Rees-Mogg has really come into his own. He admits that he does read many of the comments on his posts, which he selects and captions but is posted by an aide.

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on May 31, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

The MP’s account has become an unlikely smash hit since he started it in May, thanks chiefly to his personal snaps and dryly humorous captions. It’s a platform which Rees-Mogg describes as a “broadly friendly community”. He explains: “The pictures I’ve put on have had some nice comments underneath and it seems to be a part of the internet that is thoughtful and broadly well-disposed.” This seems surprising, given the fact that Theresa May has only just announced an inquiry into the abuse faced by MPs online during the run-up to the election. Many, particularly women, received vile messages, including rape and death threats. Rees-Mogg has experienced nothing of the sort. “People have been very nice,” he says. “It was very touching actually, I put up a picture of Sixtus [his newborn son] and had so many nice responses that I put up another picture just to say thank you to people who put nice response. That got even more nice responses and so I’m very grateful for how people have been commenting on the things that have been put up.”

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

He isn’t yet quite at the point where he’ll be posting pictures of his beloved Creme Eggs (“I’ll have to wait until next year when they start selling them but I’m not sure people want to see my food”) but it’s clear he sees Instagram as a far more benign place. But Rees-Mogg does also think there’s political value in social media. The Brexiteer tells HuffPost UK: “The political value of social media is that it is how so many people are receiving their news. There comes a point at which you have to recognise that the older forms of media are being much less used and politics needs to get its message through to everybody. It’s a question of how you do this.” It’s a telling acknowledgement, not least since his father - William Rees-Mogg - is one of the grandees of British print journalism, being the editor of The Times for 14 years.

What's that? You want a picture of a young Jacob Rees-Mogg reading a massive copy of the FT? https://t.co/el6gp3FYct pic.twitter.com/NVpuDNaA3g — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) June 1, 2016