Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he’s “absolutely fine” after being caught up in a scuffle with protestors at a university event.

The Conservative Brexiteer MP addressed the University of West England’s (UWE) politics and international relations society in Bristol on Friday, but video showed him involved in an altercation.

William Bates, a student at UWE told HuffPost UK that the group, which he described as “protestors”, entered the room during Rees-Mogg’s speech.