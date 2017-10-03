Jacob Rees-Mogg Will 'Flee The Country' If Conservative Party Abandons Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he would “flee the country” should the Conservative Party decide to abandon Brexit.

The backbench MP, who has drawn huge crowds at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, admitted that Jeremy Corbyn had stolen a march on the Tories since the election.

“Yes, momentum in all senses is with the Left,” he told a meeting hosted by the Policy Exchange think-tank on the fringes of the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“What would I least like the message to be if there was an election held tomorrow?” he said.

“It would be that we are remaining in the European Union and ignoring the referendum. I would probably flee the country.”

Rees-Mogg, who spoke at one event that was so full one woman fainted due to the heat, said Tory members had been treated “appallingly” by party bosses.

The North Somerset MP said members were “ignored” despite doing “all the work” on the ground such as “delivering the leaflets, knocking on doors, going out in the rain”.

Speaking today, Rees-Mogg also slammed the “Kim Jong-un style” conference for appearing like an”American presidential convention” in which members were “just expected to turn up and cheer the great and good”.