The poshest Tory of them all, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has given a startling insight into his family’s festivities this year.

The vocal Eurosceptic was speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme when he was asked about the annual minefield for all that is Christmas dinner conversations - specifically politics.

I'm forever near a radio saying, 'What the fuck is this garbage?' And the answer is always Jacob Rees-Mogg. — Oh, Tommenbaum! 🎄 (@TomosMonpot) December 24, 2016

Rees-Mogg said: “I have a feeling we’ll be talking about Brexit and a detailed explanation of why Father Christmas is a staunch Eurosceptic, outside of the European Union but able to deliver presents within the European Union.”

He then went on to give a remarkable anecdote about his son: “My children are even more Eurosceptic than I am.

“Yesterday at lunch my nine-year-old raised a toast to Brexit just out of the blue.”

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg MP speak ahead of the Bruges Group press conference on May 17, 2016.

Nine. Years. Old.

Unsurprisingly, it provoked quite the response.

The current discussion on @BBCr4today is giving me a cause for Christmas cheer: at least I won't spend the day with Jacob Rees-Mogg. — Robert Wright (@RKWinvisibleman) December 24, 2016

I like that @BBCr4today is reminding us of those less fortunate this Christmas. Such as Jacob Rees-Mogg’s children. — The Prodigal Bum (@prodigalbum) December 24, 2016

"My 9 year old raised a toast to Brexit yesterday" Jacob Rees Mogg. Why doesn't that surprise me. #r4today — Trevor Lambert (@TrevorMLambert) December 24, 2016

"I think people will have a jolly Christmas" says Jacob Rees-Mogg #r4today That's right Jake - all of them. Every single one. #simpleton — Clapton Blues (@garyfoskett) December 24, 2016

The thoughts of Jacob Rees-Mogg on Christmas 2016. Just what you need to get you in the mood. Yo ho bloody ho. #r4today — Tracey Beresford (@tracbere) December 24, 2016

Jacob Rees Mogg not a real person but rather a Westworld type host in a creepy narrative about nostalgic British class hierarchies #r4today — Paulo Drinot (@paulodrinot) December 24, 2016

Time travel is clearly real, how else Jacob Rees-Mogg get here from 1850? #Brexit https://t.co/dMpPjG50pp — Neil Langridge (@subirony) December 24, 2016

Still clearing up all the puke that came out of me on hearing Jacob Rees Mogg tell R4 his 9 yo son made a toast to Brexit yesterday — Lara Pawson (@larapawson) December 24, 2016

So, when your relatives start talking about immigration or how climate change isn’t real, just remember - at least you’re not at the Rees-Mogg’s.