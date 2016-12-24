The poshest Tory of them all, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has given a startling insight into his family’s festivities this year.
The vocal Eurosceptic was speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme when he was asked about the annual minefield for all that is Christmas dinner conversations - specifically politics.
Rees-Mogg said: “I have a feeling we’ll be talking about Brexit and a detailed explanation of why Father Christmas is a staunch Eurosceptic, outside of the European Union but able to deliver presents within the European Union.”
He then went on to give a remarkable anecdote about his son: “My children are even more Eurosceptic than I am.
“Yesterday at lunch my nine-year-old raised a toast to Brexit just out of the blue.”
Nine. Years. Old.
Unsurprisingly, it provoked quite the response.
So, when your relatives start talking about immigration or how climate change isn’t real, just remember - at least you’re not at the Rees-Mogg’s.