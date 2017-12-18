Jade From Little Mix Was The Ultimate Unicorn Queen As She Celebrated Her Birthday In Style

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall celebrated her 25th birthday in style with friends and loved ones on 17 December.

Although the singer’s birthday isn’t until 26 December, Thirlwall got on with her celebrations early, better to avoid her bash clashing with Christmas plans.

Whatever the reason she looked incredible in a rainbow-coloured hairdo from Wigs by Vanity, a brand selling trendy wigs made for, and by, drag queens.