Jade From Little Mix Was The Ultimate Unicorn Queen As She Celebrated Her Birthday In Style

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall celebrated her 25th birthday in style with friends and loved ones on 17 December.
Although the singer’s birthday isn’t until 26 December, Thirlwall got on with her celebrations early, better to avoid her bash clashing with Christmas plans.
Whatever the reason she looked incredible in a rainbow-coloured hairdo from Wigs by Vanity, a brand selling trendy wigs made for, and by, drag queens.
The rest of the ensemble was equally fabulous, as Thirlwall donned a corseted body with a ruffled skirt trailing her well-heeled path.
Not only was the Little Mix star striking in her OTT b-day outfit, but it was also a nod to her support of the drag community.
In a post shared on Instagram, Thirlwall wrote: “Introducing...SHANEEDA NIBBLES named and fanned by the one and only
@willam.”
Willam Belli is a drag artist and a third of the trio popularly known as the AAA Girls.
Thirlwall’s look clearly inspired her followers and the praises poured in.
“Omg jade this is a dream,” one commented. “You are giving me so much courage to do drag as a girl!!!! I cant thank u enough!!”