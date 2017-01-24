James Blunt has fine form when it comes to keeping his huge Twitter fanbase entertained, and he hasn’t let us down this week, promising fans he has something huge to show us...
Namely, his brand new album ‘Afterlove’, which debuts on 24 March.
He followed up his initial video with another reveal, 12 inches no less...
James had previously told fans, and warned the rest of the world, that new music was on the way, saying “If you thought 2016 was bad.”
The former soldier balladeer has endeared himself to people beyond his own fanbase, with his quick retorts to those keen to slam him and his music.
For example...
The latest album sees him collaborating with Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Amy Wadge and Johnny McDaid.
‘Afterlove’ is the fifth studio album from James, who broke through in 2005 with his hits ‘You’re Beautiful’ and ‘Goodbye My Lover’ from his debut album ‘Back to Bedlam’. This sold more than 11 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK.