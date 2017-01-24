James Blunt has fine form when it comes to keeping his huge Twitter fanbase entertained, and he hasn’t let us down this week, promising fans he has something huge to show us...

I’ve got something huge to show you - pic.twitter.com/oudRglXiTk — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2017

Namely, his brand new album ‘Afterlove’, which debuts on 24 March. He followed up his initial video with another reveal, 12 inches no less...

Check out my 12 inch… pic.twitter.com/AdrBHRI5X5 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2017

James had previously told fans, and warned the rest of the world, that new music was on the way, saying “If you thought 2016 was bad.”

If you thought 2016 was bad - I'm releasing an album in 2017. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 13, 2016

The former soldier balladeer has endeared himself to people beyond his own fanbase, with his quick retorts to those keen to slam him and his music. For example...

Then sit on something else. RT @PhoebeChristaki: James Blunt's face fully aggravates me — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 21, 2016

Prince Harry. By text. BOOM! RT @dinolauz: Who the fuck invited James Blunt to the Invictus Games? — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 10, 2016

Yeah, I bought those 20 million albums myself. RT @TroyJosephDavis: no one really likes James Blunt right? — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 17, 2015

The latest album sees him collaborating with Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Amy Wadge and Johnny McDaid. ‘Afterlove’ is the fifth studio album from James, who broke through in 2005 with his hits ‘You’re Beautiful’ and ‘Goodbye My Lover’ from his debut album ‘Back to Bedlam’. This sold more than 11 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK.