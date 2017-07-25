The release date for the next ‘James Bond’ film has been confirmed by production companies MGM and Eon Productions.

We’re in for a long wait before we get to see 007 back in action though, with the upcoming film - dubbed ‘Bond 25’ by fans until an official title is announced - will hit cinemas on 8 November 2019.

But while we now know the date of ‘Bond 25’, it’s still not been confirmed who will be taking on the iconic lead role.