One thing we do know is that, at some point in the not too distant future and despite producer Barbara Broccoli’s most heartfelt wishes, there will be a brand new 007.

The identity of the next holder of the licence to kill is, however, not quite so certain, with the bookies having to reach for their calculators and do fresh sums every time a British actor with a pulse and a penchant for a tuxedo speaks out about the role, or is spotted having a chat with the 007 producers, or appears in an action film, or leaves the house looking dashing.

All the latest talk is of Tom Hardy, following his explosive role in TV drama ‘Taboo’, and having the good manners to answer questions about 007 when pressed by journalists.

Tom explained this week to the Daily Beast, “You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race.”