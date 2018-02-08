How James Bulger’s Mother Has Been Campaigning In The 25 Years Since His Murder

Denise Fergus’s toddler son fell victim to a crime that shocked Britain 25 years ago. Two-year-old James Bulger was abducted from a shopping centre in Liverpool and murdered by two 10-year-old boys. Fergus had let go of his hand momentarily to pay the butcher for some pork chops. Jon Venables and Robert Thompson lured the boy away from his mother to torture and eventually kill him.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters James Bulger was lured away from his mother, tortured and killed

Now, Venables is back in the news, jailed for again for possessing more than 1,000 indecent images of children and a child abuse manual. Throughout this time, Fergus has fiercely campaigned to achieve justice for her son, protesting his killers’ anonymity and the tax payer funds spent on their new identities.

Getty Images via Getty Images Jon Venables (above) and Robert Thompson (below) posing for their police mugshots. Both were aged just 10

In her book I Let Him Go, she writes: “I will continue to do all I can for James until there is no breath left in my body – he will always be my son and I will protect him and his memory forever. The fight continues, it just changes as the years go on.” On Thursday night, Fergus will go on ITV to tell the story of her life, which changed forever when she let go of her son’s hand on 12 February 1993. 12 February 1993 James Bulger is abducted from the Strand Shopping Centre in Bootle, Merseyside, by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson. It is the first time his mother Denise Fergus had left the buggy at home, taking him out on foot. His body is found on a railway line two days later.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters CCTV footage showing James being led away in the shopping centre he was abducted from

24 November 1993 Venables and Thompson, both aged 10, are found guilty of abduction and murder and sentenced to minimum of eight years in prison. The verdict makes them the youngest convicted murderers in Britain for 250 years. Two weeks after trial, Lord Chief of Justice Lord Taylor of Gosforth, increased the tariff by a further two years.

PA Archive/PA Images Denise and Ralph Bulger at a police press conference shortly before their son's body was found

Fergus bitterly fought the lenient sentence. With the support of The Sun, around 280,000 signed a petition supporting her bid, including 4,400 letters of support agreeing Venables and Thompson should remain in detention for life and nearly 6,000 asking for a minimum period of detention of 25 years. 1994 The Sun petition is handed to government. Home Secretary Michael Howard increases their sentence to 15 years – meaning they would be at least 25 when they were released and would have served seven years in adult prison.

Bob Collier / Reuters Then-Home Secretary Michael Howard increased their sentence to 15 years - though this was later overturned by the House of Lords

1997 The House of Lords overturns the decision, ruling it unlawful for the Home Secretary to decide on minimum sentences for young offenders. 1999 The European Court of Human Rights rules Venables and Thompson did not receive a fair trial. Fergus protests: “The British government should not allow the European court to decide how we operate our legal system.” James’ parents apply to European court arguing victims of crime should be involved in sentencing. They lose. 2000 New Lord Chief Justice Lord Woolf recommends the tariff be reduced back to eight years.

PA Archive/PA Images Lord Chief Justice Woolf (left) recommends the tariff be reduced to eight years

January 2000 The killers are granted lifelong anonymity and new identities by an unprecedented court order from High Court judge Dame Elizabeth Butler-Sloss. Anyone revealing their new identities can be be jailed for two years. June 2001 Venables and Thompson are released on licence from secure children’s homes. They are both 18. November 2004 Fergus tells The News Of The World she has tracked down Thompson via a letter from an anonymous “well-wisher”. She said: “I wanted to rush up to him and scream, ‘Why did you kill my child?’ Yet I was turned to stone - paralysed with hatred... In the end I just stared after him as he wandered down the street, turned a corner - and was gone.”

PA Archive/PA Images Fergus marching in protest ahead of the release of Venables and Thompson

2008 Venables is arrested for affray and possession of cocaine. He receives a formal warning from the Probation Service. Fergus launches For James: The James Bulger Memorial Trust. The charity benefits and supports young people who are disadvantaged by bereavement, being victims of crime, hatred or bullying. It provides cost-free travel and accommodation for such children and their families. 2010 Venables is jailed for two years after admitting downloading the distributing indecent images of children. Fergus had earlier met with Justice Secretary Jack Straw and called on the government to force Venables to appear in court under his own name. She also demanded that Venables’ probation officer be sacked.

PA Archive/PA Images Justice Secretary Jack Straw makes a statement about Venables' return to prison at the House Of Commons

August 2013 Venables is freed after the Parole Board recommends his release. Three months earlier, Fergus had earlier urged the authorities to keep him in prison. She said: “I still believe Venables is a danger to the public. He has proven that his rehabilitation didn’t work by the offences he has committed since he murdered James.” Two men who posted images they claimed to be of Venables and Thompson are given nine-month prison sentences, suspended for 15 months. 2015 Venables breaches the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), which requires he not go online. The CPS decides not to prosecute and the Probation Service decide the crime is not serious enough to warrant a return to prison. Fergus will later learn of this and accuse the authorities of “hushing up” his behaviour. November 2017 Venables is recalled to prison after being caught with child abuse images. As he was led away by police, he said: “This is my own fault. I have let people down again. “I have had stupid urges, inquisitive. I’m not going to be seeing this for a lot of years. It’s not going to be a slap on the wrist for me.” In a statement, Fergus said: “Venables has now proven beyond any doubt what a vile, perverted psychopath he has always been. “I predicted Venables would reoffend unless they kept a very tight rein on him and I pray now that someone from the UK government will finally listen to me.”

PA Wire/PA Images Fergus at the launch of her book, I Let Him Go, in a Merseyside hotel

25 January 2018 Fergus publishes I Let Him Go. 27 January 2018 Fergus calls for a public inquiry into how the police and justice system have handled Venables. Within a week more than 26,000 people have signed a petition.

