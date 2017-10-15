Comedian James Corden has apologised after making jokes about Harvey Weinstein at a star-studded gala as he made clear “sexual assault is no laughing matter”.
The Brit faced a huge backlash after hosting an AmfAR charity gala in front of stars including Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks in Los Angeles when he made a series of tone-deaf jokes.
Actress Rose McGowan, who was reportedly among the eight women who reached legal settlements with Weinstein over sex harassment accusations, was among the fiercest critics, branding Corden a “motherfucking piglet”.
But Corden said on Sunday night: “To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior but to shame him, the abuser, not the victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”
In his opening monologue, Corden said: “It’s a beautiful night here in L.A. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”
When the gag received a mixed reaction, he told the audience: “If you don’t like that joke, you should probably leave now.”
“It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,” the former ‘Gavin And Stacey’ star continued.
“Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”