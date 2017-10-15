Comedian James Corden has apologised after making jokes about Harvey Weinstein at a star-studded gala as he made clear “sexual assault is no laughing matter”.

The Brit faced a huge backlash after hosting an AmfAR charity gala in front of stars including Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks in Los Angeles when he made a series of tone-deaf jokes.

Actress Rose McGowan, who was reportedly among the eight women who reached legal settlements with Weinstein over sex harassment accusations, was among the fiercest critics, branding Corden a “motherfucking piglet”.